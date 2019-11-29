HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Police have detained two suspects after they found the burned body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor who they say was raped and killed in southern India in yet another incident of rising violent crime against women in India.

Police commissioner V.C. Sajannar says the woman went missing Wednesday night and her body was found by a passer-by in an underpass on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state.

Police say the two are suspected of offering to fix a flat motorbike tire but instead drove her to a secluded spot and killed her. They have not yet been charged.

India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults in recent years, including the gang rape and murder of a student on a New Delhi bus in 2012.