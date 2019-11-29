  1. Home
  2. World

Sydney to scrap lockout law in January

Sydney’s nightlife expected to be restored following reversal of controversial bar curfew

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/29 16:32
Sydney's bar curfew to be repealed in January. (Hai Linh Truong Flickr photo)

Sydney's bar curfew to be repealed in January. (Hai Linh Truong Flickr photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The premier of the southeast Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), Gladys Berejiklian, announced Thursday (Nov. 28) that Sydney's lockout law, which mandates pubs and clubs to stop selling alcohol at 1:30 a.m., will be lifted from Jan. 14.

The lockout law was enacted in 2014 by former NSW Premier Barry O'Farrell as a response to the high prevalence of bar fights. The regulation prohibits entry into bars in Sydney's Central Business District (CBD) after 1:30 a.m. and alcoholic beverages from being served after 3 a.m.

Recently, the law has been blamed for contributing to Sydney's declining economy, and many night clubs and liquor stores have closed due to the restrictions. Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) Chairman Michael Rodrigues said the repeal of the law was a "great start" to bringing back Sydney's 24-hour economy, reported UDN.

According to Premier Berejiklian, the revived nightlife will ensure Sydney's place as a global city, and public transportation hours will be extended. The reversal of the lockout law will allow drinks to be served until 3:30 a.m. and all venues in the Sydney CBD, excluding the Kings Cross area, to stay open until sunrise.
Sydney
lockout laws
bar
alcohol

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese spammers suffer Hong Kong hack attack and personal data leak
Chinese spammers suffer Hong Kong hack attack and personal data leak
2019/07/25 09:42
Kavalan Whisky Bar offers cask-to-glass experience in Taipei
Kavalan Whisky Bar offers cask-to-glass experience in Taipei
2019/07/24 14:53
Australian council kowtowed to China, banned media company critical of CCP
Australian council kowtowed to China, banned media company critical of CCP
2019/04/07 20:40
Truck hits Airbus from Taiwan’s China Airlines at Sydney airport
Truck hits Airbus from Taiwan’s China Airlines at Sydney airport
2019/04/03 19:46
China Airlines flight from Sydney to Taiwan delayed by 16 hours
China Airlines flight from Sydney to Taiwan delayed by 16 hours
2019/03/13 17:32