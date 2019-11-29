Retired major general Ho (second from right, with cane). Retired major general Ho (second from right, with cane). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 98-year-old retired major general was found unharmed after spending two nights without food in the mountains of northern Taiwan, reports said Friday (November 29).

On November 15, the former officer, named Ho (何), went missing in the New Taipei City district of Xizhi, according to a local retirement home which alerted the police the following day, the Central News Agency reported.

A check of surveillance cameras found that the man had last been seen on a road leading into the mountains. A 13-member rescue team went to look for him, but as darkness fell, the retirement home agreed to suspect the search and to continue the next morning at 8 a.m.

On August 17, retirement home staff walked into the Wuzhishan area close to Yangmingshan National Park around 6 a.m. and found Ho in a grassland about 300 meters from the nearest road.

He was wearing a jacket and a light rain coat, but had no food nor water with him, CNA reported. The retired military man was in good health and insisted he should walk down the mountain with only the help of his cane.

Ho could not remember what had happened as he suffered from mild memory loss, according to the retirement home staff.

