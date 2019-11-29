Posters on the wall aimed at encouraging students to register to vote, during a Vote For Your Future Hustings at Westminster Kingsway College in Londo... Posters on the wall aimed at encouraging students to register to vote, during a Vote For Your Future Hustings at Westminster Kingsway College in London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The British election is dominated by Brexit, and young voters could hold the key to victory, that is, if they can be bothered to vote on Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Labour councillor Abdul Hal, right, speaks alongside Hector Birchwood, Brexit Party candidate for Holborn and St Pancras, centre, during a Vote For Your Future Hustings at Westminster Kingsway College in London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Local politicians on stage during a Vote For Your Future Hustings at Westminster Kingsway College in London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Politicians on stage during a Vote For Your Future Hustings at Westminster Kingsway College in London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Posters on the wall encouraging students to register to vote, during a Vote For Your Future Hustings at Westminster Kingsway College in London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Labour councillor Abdul Hal, left, speaks alongside Hector Birchwood, Brexit Party candidate for Holborn and St Pancras during a Vote For Your Future Hustings at Westminster Kingsway College in London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Students listen to politicians speaking during a Vote For Your Future Hustings at Westminster Kingsway College in London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

LONDON (AP) — In a British election dominated by Brexit, young voters who had no say in the country’s decision to leave the European Union could hold the key to victory. That is, if they can be bothered to vote.

It has long been a truth in British politics that young people vote in lower numbers than older ones. But that may be changing.

According to official figures, 3.85 million people registered to vote between the day the election was called on Oct. 29 and Tuesday’s registration deadline — two-thirds of them under 35.

Amy Heley of campaigning group Vote for your Future says the figure “shows that politics has been so high profile recently that it is encouraging more young people to vote.”