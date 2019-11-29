  1. Home
Surge in new voters sparks talk of UK election ‘youthquake’

By JILL LAWLESS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/29 15:16
LONDON (AP) — In a British election dominated by Brexit, young voters who had no say in the country’s decision to leave the European Union could hold the key to victory. That is, if they can be bothered to vote.

It has long been a truth in British politics that young people vote in lower numbers than older ones. But that may be changing.

According to official figures, 3.85 million people registered to vote between the day the election was called on Oct. 29 and Tuesday’s registration deadline — two-thirds of them under 35.

Amy Heley of campaigning group Vote for your Future says the figure “shows that politics has been so high profile recently that it is encouraging more young people to vote.”