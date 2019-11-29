TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tycoon Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠) will spend HK$1 billion (NT$3.89 billion, US$127 million) on Hong Kong, but insists there will be no need to pay him the money back, reports said Friday (November 29).

Applications from small businesses for the subsidies have already started, the China Times reported. Li wants to help enterprises which have been hurt by the months of protests, resulting in falling tourism and shrinking public consumption.

Each entity could apply to receive a maximum of HK$50,000 under the plan by the territory’s wealthiest person, while stallholders with a business operation license could receive up to HK$5,000.

The sums were expected to be paid out by mid-December, according to the China Times.

Li had emphasized that the business people could use the money without having to worry about eventual debt or interest payments.

