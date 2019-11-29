TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With less than two months until Taiwan's elections, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative candidates will host the Taiwan Rock concert Friday evening (Nov. 29) at Taipei's Da'an Forest Park.

According to statistics released by the Central Election Commission (CEC) in September, more than 318,000 first-time voters will cast their ballots in the January 11 elections. As a result, both the DPP and Kuomintang (KMT) party have placed a strong focus on attracting young voters.

The director-general of Tsai's campaign headquarters in Taipei, Chao Hsin-yu (趙心瑜), said that since many young Taiwanese cannot relate to traditional political rallies, it is important to connect with them through innovative events. Chao added that rock concerts and food fairs could encourage them to become more involved in politics, reported Storm Media.

Taiwan Rock will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with Taipei City legislative candidates Freddy Lim (林昶佐), Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華), Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬), Enoch Wu (吳怡農), Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤), Ruan Jhao-syong (阮昭雄), Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜), and Mark Ho (何志偉) all set to take the stage with individual performances. The concert will also feature Taiwanese rock bands The Chairman, Fire Ex., and La Petite Nurse as well as rapper Dog G, reported Liberty Times.

Chao told the press that President Tsai would serve as a special guest and address the audience at the end of the evening. She said that Tsai's team would continue to add creative elements to the presidential campaign in order to present Taiwanese politics in a different light.



Freddy Lim will perform at Taiwan Rock concert. (Facebook photo)