TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An absolute majority for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the new Legislative Yuan would be "a nightmare within a nightmare," the Foxconn Technology founder’s spokeswoman and People First Party (PFP) legislative candidate Amanda Liu (劉宥彤) said Friday (November 29).

Liu is one of the at-large candidates supported by Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), and she features on the PFP list, which backs its chairman, James Soong (宋楚瑜) in the January 11, 2020 elections.

Speaking on a radio show Friday morning, Liu said that even if President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was re-elected, as most opinion polls indicated, it would be better for her DPP not to hold on to its present absolute majority in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan.

She said that situations which occurred over the past four years, such as the conflict over pension reform, would happen again if the DPP maintained control of the legislature, the Central News Agency reported.

During Tsai’s current first term, the opposition had been too weak, looking like it was almost inexistent, Liu said. She also mentioned how netizens complained that the DPP had turned into a new Kuomintang (KMT), the KMT into a new version of the New Party, and the New Party into a version of the Chinese Communist Party. The Legislative Yuan needed a strong opposition to stop the DPP, the PFP candidate concluded.

