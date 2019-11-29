Plaza lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza Lighting Ceremony in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The Country Club P... Plaza lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza Lighting Ceremony in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The Country Club Plaza is a famous shopping district in Kansas City. This is the 90th year of the Plaza Lights. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

A crowd watches building lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza Lighting Ceremony in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.... A crowd watches building lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza Lighting Ceremony in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The Country Club Plaza is a famous shopping district in Kansas City. This is the 90th year of the Plaza lights. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

People shop for televisions at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) People shop for televisions at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

People shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) People shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

People wait in the cold outside a Best Buy store for it to open for a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Char... People wait in the cold outside a Best Buy store for it to open for a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

People shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) People shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

People wait in line to purchase a computer during a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Ch... People wait in line to purchase a computer during a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Shoppers enter a Best Buy store for a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Shoppers enter a Best Buy store for a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Shoppers enter a Best Buy store for a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Shoppers enter a Best Buy store for a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NEW YORK (AP) — Black Friday once again kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season. But with six fewer days, it will be the shortest season since 2013 because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November — the latest possible date.

That means customers will have less time to shop and retailers will have less time to woo them.

The National Retail Federation baked the shorter season into its forecast, but it says the real drivers will be the job market. It forecasts that holiday sales will rise between 3.8% and 4.2%, an increase from the disappointing 2.1% growth seen in the November and December 2018 period.

Black Friday is expected to once again be the largest shopping day of the season, followed by the last Saturday before Christmas.