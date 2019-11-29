In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo, a student plays his trumpet during an independence day parade in La Chorrera, Panama. Panama is celebrating 198 years of ... In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo, a student plays his trumpet during an independence day parade in La Chorrera, Panama. Panama is celebrating 198 years of independence from Spain. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

In this Nov. 23, 2019 photo, Roger Federer of Switzerland jokes around, juggling a tennis ball with his foot, during an exhibition tennis match agains... In this Nov. 23, 2019 photo, Roger Federer of Switzerland jokes around, juggling a tennis ball with his foot, during an exhibition tennis match against Germany's Alexander Zverev, at Plaza de Toros bullring in Mexico City. Saturday's match was the fourth stop in a tour of Latin America by the tennis greats. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

In this Nov. 23, 2019 photo, brothers Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S., left,, take on Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes Varela and Santiago Gonzalez in an ex... In this Nov. 23, 2019 photo, brothers Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S., left,, take on Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes Varela and Santiago Gonzalez in an exhibition doubles tennis match in the Plaza de Toros bullring in Mexico City. Roger Federer of Switzerland and Germany's Alexander Zverev were also to face off in the converted bullring Saturday, the fourth stop in a tour of Latin America by the tennis greats.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

In this Nov. 23, 2019 photo, Flamengo soccer fans cheer a goal scored by Gabriel against Argentina's River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final match,... In this Nov. 23, 2019 photo, Flamengo soccer fans cheer a goal scored by Gabriel against Argentina's River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final match, broadcast on a giant screen at a watch party at the Macarena Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The first single-match final will be played in front of more than 65,000 fans at Lima's Monumental Stadium. The match was originally scheduled for Santiago's National Stadium, but it was moved because of street protests in Chile. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

In this Nov. 22, 2019 photo, a model wears a creation from "Clandestina," the first Cuban independent urban fashion brand, during a launch for the 202... In this Nov. 22, 2019 photo, a model wears a creation from "Clandestina," the first Cuban independent urban fashion brand, during a launch for the 2020 collection called Sports Glories in Havana, Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

In this Nov. 24, 2019 photo, presidential candidate for the National Party Luis Lacalle Pou, left, poses with a follower after voting in Canelones, Ur... In this Nov. 24, 2019 photo, presidential candidate for the National Party Luis Lacalle Pou, left, poses with a follower after voting in Canelones, Uruguay. Lacalle Pou was declared the winner by a narrow margin. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

In this Nov. 24, 2019 photo, a woman stands inside the voting booth in Montevideo, Uruguay.Uruguayans are choosing between Presidential candidate for ... In this Nov. 24, 2019 photo, a woman stands inside the voting booth in Montevideo, Uruguay.Uruguayans are choosing between Presidential candidate for the ruling party Broad Front, Daniel Martinez, and opposition candidate for the National Party Luis Lacalle, in Sunday's runoff election. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

In this Nov. 22, 2019 photo, anti-government demonstrator takes off as a police water cannon approaches, in Santiago, Chile. It's been nearly five wee... In this Nov. 22, 2019 photo, anti-government demonstrator takes off as a police water cannon approaches, in Santiago, Chile. It's been nearly five weeks since the most potent civil unrest in Chile's recent history broke out. Most of the demonstrators are peaceful but a much smaller group of masked protesters has used street violence, wreaking havoc in many cities. Twenty-six people have died and thousands more have been injured. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

In this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, a cross and women's shoes are displayed in front of the National Congress headquarters to call the officials' attention t... In this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, a cross and women's shoes are displayed in front of the National Congress headquarters to call the officials' attention to the high rate of violence against women in the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. Demonstrations are being held around the world on occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

In this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, masked women smash the glass of an advertising billboard, during a march protesting violence against women in Mexico City... In this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, masked women smash the glass of an advertising billboard, during a march protesting violence against women in Mexico City, on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. On average, 10 women are murdered each day in Mexico, making it one of the most dangerous places in the world to be female; Mexico City's mayor last week issued a gender alert for the capital, meaning that 20 of Mexico's 31 federal entities now have declared emergencies over feminicides.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

In this Nov. 21, 2019 photo, coffins containing the remains of people killed during clashes between security forces and supporters of former President... In this Nov. 21, 2019 photo, coffins containing the remains of people killed during clashes between security forces and supporters of former President Evo Morales, lay in the middle of a street after police launched tear gas at a massive funeral procession to disperse anti-government protesters accompanying the coffins into La Paz, Bolivia. Bolivia has been in a state of turbulence since Morales resigned Nov. 10 after weeks of protests against him over a disputed vote that, according to an international audit, was marred by irregularities. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo, Bolivia's former President Evo Morales pumps his fist after a press conference at the journalists club in Mexico City. Mo... In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo, Bolivia's former President Evo Morales pumps his fist after a press conference at the journalists club in Mexico City. Morales went into exile in Mexico after he was prodded by police and the military, forcing him to resigned on Nov. 10, after he claimed victory in an election that international observers invited in by the government said was marred by numerous irregularities. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo, a boy dressed in a military police costume arrives to watch the Changing of the Guard at the Planalto Presidential Palace... In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo, a boy dressed in a military police costume arrives to watch the Changing of the Guard at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo, an anti-government demonstrator, her face painted with the colors of the Colombian national flag, takes part in a protest... In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo, an anti-government demonstrator, her face painted with the colors of the Colombian national flag, takes part in a protest, in Bogota, Colombia. Thousands of people have protested in Colombia over the past week, voicing discontent with the government of President Ivan Duque. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

In the region’s latest civil unrest, demonstrators took to Colombia’s streets again to voice displeasure with the administration of conservative President Ivan Duque. Feminists trashed bus stops and sprayed graffiti on national monuments in Mexico City to protest violence against women.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales made the rounds in Mexico, which has granted him asylum, repeating his contention that his resignation under pressure from security forces during widespread protests amounted to a coup.

Luis Lacalle Pou, backed by a united opposition in Uruguay, won a close presidential runoff election that ended nearly 15 years of left-leaning government.

In Cuba, the first Cuban independent urban fashion brand, Clandestina, launched its 2020 collection in Havana.

Fans of Brazil’s Flamengo soccer club cheered as their home team defeated River Plate of Argentina in the Copa Libertadores final match.

In Mexico City’s Plaza de Toros, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev played another tennis match on the fourth stop of their tour of Latin America.

Panama celebrated 198 years of independence from Spain.

Curated by photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana.