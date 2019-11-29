  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/29 13:02
In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo, an anti-government demonstrator, her face painted with the colors of the Colombian national flag, takes part in a protest...
In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo, a boy dressed in a military police costume arrives to watch the Changing of the Guard at the Planalto Presidential Palace...
In this Nov. 27, 2019 photo, Bolivia's former President Evo Morales pumps his fist after a press conference at the journalists club in Mexico City. Mo...
In this Nov. 21, 2019 photo, coffins containing the remains of people killed during clashes between security forces and supporters of former President...
In this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, masked women smash the glass of an advertising billboard, during a march protesting violence against women in Mexico City...
In this Nov. 25, 2019 photo, a cross and women's shoes are displayed in front of the National Congress headquarters to call the officials' attention t...
In this Nov. 22, 2019 photo, anti-government demonstrator takes off as a police water cannon approaches, in Santiago, Chile. It's been nearly five wee...
In this Nov. 24, 2019 photo, a woman stands inside the voting booth in Montevideo, Uruguay.Uruguayans are choosing between Presidential candidate for ...
In this Nov. 24, 2019 photo, presidential candidate for the National Party Luis Lacalle Pou, left, poses with a follower after voting in Canelones, Ur...
In this Nov. 22, 2019 photo, a model wears a creation from "Clandestina," the first Cuban independent urban fashion brand, during a launch for the 202...
In this Nov. 23, 2019 photo, Flamengo soccer fans cheer a goal scored by Gabriel against Argentina's River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final match,...
In this Nov. 23, 2019 photo, brothers Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S., left,, take on Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes Varela and Santiago Gonzalez in an ex...
In this Nov. 23, 2019 photo, Roger Federer of Switzerland jokes around, juggling a tennis ball with his foot, during an exhibition tennis match agains...
In this Nov. 28, 2019 photo, a student plays his trumpet during an independence day parade in La Chorrera, Panama. Panama is celebrating 198 years of ...

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

In the region’s latest civil unrest, demonstrators took to Colombia’s streets again to voice displeasure with the administration of conservative President Ivan Duque. Feminists trashed bus stops and sprayed graffiti on national monuments in Mexico City to protest violence against women.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales made the rounds in Mexico, which has granted him asylum, repeating his contention that his resignation under pressure from security forces during widespread protests amounted to a coup.

Luis Lacalle Pou, backed by a united opposition in Uruguay, won a close presidential runoff election that ended nearly 15 years of left-leaning government.

In Cuba, the first Cuban independent urban fashion brand, Clandestina, launched its 2020 collection in Havana.

Fans of Brazil’s Flamengo soccer club cheered as their home team defeated River Plate of Argentina in the Copa Libertadores final match.

In Mexico City’s Plaza de Toros, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev played another tennis match on the fourth stop of their tour of Latin America.

Panama celebrated 198 years of independence from Spain.

__

Curated by photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana.