TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwanese Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) called for the formalization of bilateral relations between Taiwan and South Korea in a keynote speech delivered in Seoul on Thursday (Nov. 28).

Titled “The Past and Future of the Taiwan-South Korea Relations,” the address touched upon topics spanning national history, the independence movement, democratic revolution, soft and smart power, and crises facing the two East Asian countries, reported CNA.

Lu urged both the ruling and opposition parties of South Korea to seriously consider the possibility of pushing for formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Drafting a “Taiwan-South Korea Relations Act” would be a first step, she advised, adding that the two countries could join hands to promote an “East Asia Peace and Neutrality Alliance” along with Japan, the Philippines, and regional players with an eye on sustainable development.

In September, Lu launched a candidacy campaign for the 2020 presidential race on behalf of the Formosa Alliance party but failed to collect enough signatures on the petition for her to qualify. She dropped the bid on Nov. 2, lamenting that she had been treated unfairly in the collection process.

The pro-independence Formosa Alliance last week revealed its ambitions to gain sufficient seats in the legislative elections to be eligible to nominate its own presidential candidate for the 2024 election. To do this, the party will have to secure at least 5 percent of the legislature’s seats.