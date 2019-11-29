TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) professor emeritus of law Ho De-fen (賀德芬) asserted on Thursday (Nov. 28) that the Ph.D. diploma provided by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as proof that she had completed her doctoral studies at the London School of Economics (LSE) was fake.

During a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan Thursday morning, Ho claimed that the signature on Tsai's doctorate diploma was suspicious. She said that Tsai had applied for a re-issue of the diploma in 2015 but that the signature belonged to the LSE president of 2015 instead of the one heading the school in 1984, the year Tsai graduated.

In making her case, Ho claimed that she had discussed the credibility of the document with Taiwanese Nobel laureate and former president of Academia Sinica Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲). She also noted the ongoing investigations being carried out by former talk show host Dennis Peng (彭文正) and Formosa Alliance member Ou Chong-jing (歐崇敬), who also attended the public hearing.

Ho observed that Taiwanese American professor Hwan C. Lin (林環牆) had previously written to LSE to inquire about the format of the diplomas and that the school had confirmed that all the information on the re-issued certificate, including the president's signature, should match the original diploma. Based on this account, Ho believes Tsai did not finish her doctoral studies, reported Storm Media.

In response to Taiwanese netizens calling her a Chinese spy for taking this position, Ho stressed that she did not represent any party and that she only spoke the truth. She declared that she would not back down from what she referred to as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's false accusations and intimidation.