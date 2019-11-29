|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|25
|17
|3
|5
|39
|93
|62
|Washington
|26
|17
|4
|5
|39
|95
|78
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|16
|5
|2
|34
|69
|58
|Pittsburgh
|25
|14
|7
|4
|32
|89
|68
|Carolina
|25
|15
|9
|1
|31
|85
|71
|Philadelphia
|25
|13
|7
|5
|31
|75
|74
|Florida
|25
|12
|8
|5
|29
|91
|93
|Toronto
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|87
|85
|Montreal
|25
|11
|9
|5
|27
|85
|89
|Tampa Bay
|22
|12
|8
|2
|26
|83
|72
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|77
|80
|Buffalo
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|71
|76
|Columbus
|24
|10
|10
|4
|24
|61
|76
|Ottawa
|25
|11
|13
|1
|23
|66
|74
|New Jersey
|24
|9
|11
|4
|22
|65
|86
|Detroit
|27
|7
|17
|3
|17
|59
|104
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|26
|15
|5
|6
|36
|78
|72
|Edmonton
|27
|16
|8
|3
|35
|86
|77
|Arizona
|26
|15
|8
|3
|33
|75
|61
|Dallas
|26
|15
|9
|2
|32
|72
|62
|Winnipeg
|25
|15
|9
|1
|31
|73
|74
|Colorado
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|85
|70
|Vancouver
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|85
|79
|Vegas
|27
|12
|11
|4
|28
|81
|80
|Calgary
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|70
|85
|San Jose
|26
|13
|12
|1
|27
|74
|88
|Nashville
|24
|11
|9
|4
|26
|84
|82
|Anaheim
|26
|11
|11
|4
|26
|71
|79
|Chicago
|24
|10
|9
|5
|25
|69
|69
|Minnesota
|25
|10
|11
|4
|24
|69
|82
|Los Angeles
|25
|10
|13
|2
|22
|67
|84
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 2
Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Washington 4, Florida 3
Calgary 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Philadelphia 3, Columbus 2
Pittsburgh 8, Vancouver 6
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
Vegas 4, Nashville 3, OT
Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Colorado 4, Edmonton 1
Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Winnipeg 5, San Jose 1
|Thursday's Games
New Jersey 6, Montreal 4
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.