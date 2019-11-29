Tiger Mountain Ramble Outdoor Music Festival will take place Dec. 7. (TMROMF photo) Tiger Mountain Ramble Outdoor Music Festival will take place Dec. 7. (TMROMF photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Tiger Mountain Ramble Outdoor Music Festival featuring international DJs and bands will take place on Dec. 7 in Taipei’s Xinyi District.

Tiger Mountain Ramble Outdoor Music Festival is characterized by a mellow atmosphere and features a wide range of music and food stands. Taking place in suburban Taipei, Tiger Mountain (虎山) is a 20-minute walk from Houshanpi MRT station.



DJ Koichi Hanufusa. (Courtesy of Tiger Mountain Ramble Outdoor Music Festival)

According to organizers, the festival originated with award-winning singer Levon Helm, who "invited all kinds of musicians to play with him spontaneously in his house in New York.”

The acts being highlighted this year are Nozumo Kitazawa and DJ Koichi Hanufusa, who is also a music journalist and radio host. Both frequently perform at Japan's iconic Fuji Rock Festival.

Additionally, the lineup includes Canadian Folk Music Awards nominee Scott Cook, Taipei-based multinational group the Muddy Basin Ramblers, and Taiwanese band Island Futurism (島國未來主義). Performances will take place at two main stages: an abandoned temple and an illuminated electronic truck.

The festival's eye-catching poster design is the creation of Onion Design (洋蔥設計), who was nominated for Best Recording Package at the Grammy Awards. ​​​The first 20 people to buy advanced tickets will recieve posters as gifts.

Ready for a getaway from Taipei's hustle and bustle? Visit the website for further information.



Poster design by Onion Design. (Courtesy of Tiger Mountain Ramble Outdoor Music Festival)



Event photo. (Courtesy of Tiger Mountain Ramble Outdoor Music Festival)



Performance taking place at abandoned temple on Tiger Mountain. (Courtesy of Tiger Mountain Ramble Outdoor Music Festival)



Abandoned temple on Tiger Mountain. (Courtesy of Taiwan Environmental Information Center)