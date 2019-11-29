ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Brenna Wise and Ali Patberg scored 16 points each, and No. 17 Indiana rallied to beat No. 5 South Carolina 71-57 Thursday night in the Paradise Jam tournament.

Aleksa Gulbe and Grace Berger added 10 points apiece for the Hoosiers (5-0), who overcame a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 13 points and freshmen Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke had 10 points each for South Carolina (6-1), which came back from seven down in the second half before blowing its own lead.

With Indiana ahead 38-31 at the half, the Gamecocks held the Hoosiers to 2-of-12 shooting in the third quarter, regaining the lead on Herbert Harrigan’s jumper with 1:37 left and pulling ahead 51-47 at the end of the period.

With the Gamecocks in foul trouble, Indiana opened the fourth with an 8-3 run, with Jaelynn Penn’s jumper with 5:52 left putting the Hoosiers up 55-54. Indiana closed out the quarter with a 16-3 run.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The loss will certainly hurt the Gamecocks when the new AP Top 25 comes out next week; how much they fall depends on how they fare against No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.

Indiana: The Hoosiers can make a big jump in the AP Top 25 and extend their stay in the national rankings for a school-record fifth straight week.

UP NEXT

South Carolina plays Washington State on Friday at the Paradise Jam.

Indiana faces No. 2 Baylor on Friday at the Paradise Jam.

