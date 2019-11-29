Haliburton, Iowa State beat Alabama 104-89

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to help Iowa State post a record scoring output for the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Alabama 104-89 on Thursday.

Rasir Bolton added 22 points for the Cyclones (4-2), who shook free of their outside shooting struggles in this one.

Bolton, a Penn State transfer who was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, entered the game shooting just 2 of 20 from 3-point range to mirror those troubles.

But he made 5 of 7 on Thursday, while Iowa State made 15 of 29 shots from behind the arc in easily its best totals for made 3s and 3-point percentage this season.

John Petty Jr. had 34 points and six 3-pointers to lead Alabama (2-4), posting the No. 2 point total in the tournament’s nine-year history.

Haliburton directed a 14-0 second-half run to turn away the best push from the Crimson Tide, who had cut a 17-point deficit to 61-55 with 14½ minutes left.

The sophomore point guard started it with a 3 while being fouled by James Bolden, then holding up his hand to his year as though talking on the phone before hitting the ensuing free throw. Two plays later, he slipped a nifty pass in the opencourt to Bolton for a layup and ran back upcourt holding his hands to his eyes as though looking through binoculars.

On the next play, Bolton had buried his own whistle-drawing 3, which had Haliburton basically trotting downcourt after his backpedaling teammate to celebrate.

Bolton ended the run with a pair of free throws that pushed the margin to 20, with Iowa State finishing the game shooting 52% while putting five players in double figures.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide just couldn’t keep up with Iowa State shaking loose of its outside shooting funk and getting loose in transition. Alabama shot 51% after halftime but spent nearly all night playing catch-up.

Iowa State: The 3-point shooting was a welcome sign for coach Steve Prohm. Iowa State came in shooting just 26.6% from behind the arc, including a 5-for-21 showing in Wednesday’s first-round loss to Michigan that sent the Cyclones to the losers’ bracket.

UP NEXT

Alabama: The Crimson Tide will play in Friday’s seventh-place game against the Seton Hall-Southern Miss loser.

Iowa State: The Cyclones will play in Friday’s fifth-place game against the Seton Hall-Southern Miss winner.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25