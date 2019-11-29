Employees in Taiwan, including part-time workers, on average earned a regular salary of NT$39,191 (US$1,285) in May, the Cabinet-level Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) reported Thursday.



The number who received a monthly salary of less than NT$30,000 in May dropped to 2.994 million, while those who earned more than NT$50,000 rose to 1.815 million, accounting for 32.8 percent and 19.88 percent, respectively, of all employees, the DGBAS report showed.



In May, a total of 437,000 people were unemployed, with 72.42 percent citing "pay lower than expectations" as the major reason, followed by 11.43 percent who pointed to "unsatisfactory work locations," according to the report.



The 72.42 percent dissatisfied with salaries offered represents a large increase on the 64.3 percent recorded a year ago, indicating a growing gap between the salaries employers are willing to pay and those expected by employees, said Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨), deputy director of the Census Department under the DGBAS.



For instance, a generic job seeker with experience in retail sales would expect monthly pay of NT$29,184, but would only be offered NT$27,271, Pan said.



At the same time, the number of atypical workers in Taiwan hit a new high of 819,000 in May, rising 0.67 percent year on year, according to the report.



Despite the new high, the number of atypical employees in the country has been growing at a slower pace of less than 2 percent on an annual basis since 2012, indicating that the local job market remains stable, it said.



Over the past three years, atypical workers accounted for about 7.1 percent of employees in Taiwan, far lower than Japan's 37.9 percent and South Korea's 33 percent, DGBAS data showed.



Part-time, temporary or dispatched workers are usually considered atypical employees who are more vulnerable than full-time workers due to lower wages, less benefits and protections from their employers.



However, not all atypical workers are forced to take this type of employment, as many students and housewives have a preference for such part-time work, said Pan.



According to DGBAS data, only 21.03 percent of atypical workers take up such a work because they are unable to find "full-time, formal employment."