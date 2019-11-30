TAIPEI（Taiwan News) — The principal of Taiwan’s National Dong Hwa University (NDHU) Chao Han-chieh (趙涵㨗) met with Deputy Minister of Nepal’s Ministry of Forests and Environment (MoFE), Dr. Bishwa Nath Oli Sir in Nepal, on Monday (Nov. 25).

Han was leading a delegation to discuss the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on March 1, 2019, for a partnership on environmental education training. The MOU was proposed by Dr. Maheshwar Dhakal, Head of Climate Change Management Division, under Nepal’s Ministry of Forests and Environment, after NDHU visited Nepal in 2017, according to NDHU.

NDHU has created more than 500 exchange student openings, with just one student from Nepal having enrolled so far, and another set to follow.

Nepal’s Small Mammals Conservation and Research Foundation has also signed a partnership agreement with NDHU’s College of Environmental Studies. This organization specializes in animal preservation, environmental education, ecotourism, and natural disaster prevention, NDHU principal Chao told CNA.

He added the MOU mainly focuses on how exchanges and research between the two countries will operate. In addition, Taiwan is planning to offer Nepalese students scholarships, while Nepal will provide administrative assistance, according to CNA reports.