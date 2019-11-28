Hungarian prosecutors on Thursday charged a cruise ship captain over the deadly collision on the Danube River in Budapest earlier this year.

The Ukrainian captain was at the helm of the Viking Sigyn cruise liner when it crashed into a sightseeing boat in May.

Twenty-seven of the 35 people on board were found dead in the river after the sightseeing boat capsized. Of those killed, 25 were South Korean tourists.

It was the worst disaster on the Danube in more than half a century.

Prosecutors charged the 64-year-old captain, identified as C. Yuriy, with misconduct leading to mass casualties and 35 counts of failing to provide help in a disaster

The captain had previously been involved in another accident in the Netherlands in April.

cw/stb (Reuters, AP)

