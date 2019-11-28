Smugglers suspected of using secret tunnel to transport goods. (CNA photo) Smugglers suspected of using secret tunnel to transport goods. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese police have arrested five suspects for smuggling more than 2,000 iPhones through a secret tunnel suspected of linking Hong Kong to China on Wednesday (Nov. 27).

According to UDN, the police located the suspects after receiving reports about a potential smuggling case in neighboring Shenzhen. A car was seized, and more than 2,000 iPhone 11s worth a total of at least NT$10 million (US$328,000) were found in the trunk.

Following the arrest, the police also discovered a 250-meter deep tunnel, a pulley machine, and ropes of customized endurance lines in a nearby abandoned warehouse covered with hundreds of auto tires. The Shenzhen police suspected that the tunnel was used to transport the smartphones and that at the other end of the underground passage was Hong Kong.

The division chief of the investigation team, Li Anzhu (李安柱), said that this was the first cross-regional case the team had encountered. He added that methods of smuggling had become more diverse in recent years and that illegal goods are being delivered by land, sea, and air.



More than 2,000 iPhones seized. (Facebook photo)