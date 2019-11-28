The Chinese authorities have asked their Indonesian counterparts to send six Taiwanese fraud suspects, along with 79 Chinese suspects arrested earlier this week in the Southeast Asian country, to China for trial, Indonesian police told CNA Wednesday.



Yuris, an Indonesia police spokesman, said the 85 suspects were arrested Monday in seven separate raids in Jakarta and East Java's Malang City, acting on intelligence provided by the Chinese authorities.



They are believed to be part of a cross-border telecommunication fraud ring that also operates in Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore, targeting potential victims in China, he said.



According to the results of a preliminary investigation, the ring has scammed at least US$2.5 million over the past year, he added.



All 85 are currently detained in Jakarta and the immigration authorities of China and Indonesia are currently in talks to facilitate their upcoming repatriation, he noted.



Asked to comment on the situation, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that its representative office in Jakarta is in talks with the Indonesian authorities to confirm the identities of the six Taiwanese and has also asked the Indonesian side to send the suspects back to Taiwan rather than China.