The coffin with the remains of Nguyen Van Hung is loaded onto a hearse during his funeral onThursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Dien Chau, Vietnam. The 33-yea... The coffin with the remains of Nguyen Van Hung is loaded onto a hearse during his funeral onThursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Dien Chau, Vietnam. The 33-year old Hung was among the 39 Vietnamese who died when human traffickers carried them by truck to England in October, and whose remains was among the 16 repatriated to their homeland Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

The brother of Hoang Van Tiep carries his portrait outside Trung Song church during his funeral on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Dien Chau, Vietnam. The... The brother of Hoang Van Tiep carries his portrait outside Trung Song church during his funeral on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Dien Chau, Vietnam. The 18-year old Tiep was among the 39 Vietnamese who died when human traffickers carried them by truck to England in October, and whose remains were among the 16 repatriated to their homeland Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Relatives gather around the coffins of cousins Hoang Van Tiep and Nguyen Van Hung during a funeral ceremony in Trung Song church before their burial o... Relatives gather around the coffins of cousins Hoang Van Tiep and Nguyen Van Hung during a funeral ceremony in Trung Song church before their burial on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Dien Chau, Vietnam. Both Tiep and Hung were among the 39 Vietnamese who died when human traffickers carried them by truck to England in October, and whose remains were among the 16 repatriated to their homeland Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

/// Relatives of Hoang Van Tiep weep at the family home ahead of his funeral on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Dien Chau, Vietnam. The 18-year old Tiep wa... /// Relatives of Hoang Van Tiep weep at the family home ahead of his funeral on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Dien Chau, Vietnam. The 18-year old Tiep was among the 39 Vietnamese who died when human traffickers carried them by truck to England in October, and whose remains were among the 16 repatriated to their homeland Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Relatives gather around the coffins of cousins Hoang Van Tiep and Nguyen Van Hung for a funeral ceremony in Trung Song church before their burial on T... Relatives gather around the coffins of cousins Hoang Van Tiep and Nguyen Van Hung for a funeral ceremony in Trung Song church before their burial on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Dien Chau, Vietnam. Both Tiep and Hung were among the 39 Vietnamese who died when human traffickers carried them by truck to England in October, and whose remains were among the 16 repatriated to their homeland Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Relatives sit next to the shrine and coffin of Hoang Van Tiep at the family home ahead of his funeral on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Dien Chau, Vietnam... Relatives sit next to the shrine and coffin of Hoang Van Tiep at the family home ahead of his funeral on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Dien Chau, Vietnam. The 18-year old Tiep was among the 39 Vietnamese who died when human traffickers carried them by truck to England in October, and whose remains were among the 16 repatriated to their homeland Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Relatives carry the coffin of Hoang Van Tiep to the church for a funeral ceremony Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Dien Chau, Vietnam. The 18-year old Tiep ... Relatives carry the coffin of Hoang Van Tiep to the church for a funeral ceremony Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Dien Chau, Vietnam. The 18-year old Tiep was among the 39 Vietnamese who died when human traffickers carried them by truck to England in October, and whose remains were among the 16 repatriated to their homeland Wednesday. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

DIEN THINH, Vietnam (AP) — The village of Dien Thinh is bidding farewell to two of its sons, victims of the human trafficking tragedy unveiled last month when the bodies of 39 Vietnamese were discovered in a truck in England.

This village's church did double duty Thursday as coffins with the bodies of cousins Nguyen Van Hung and Hoang Van Tiep were carried in for a funeral attended by about 300 people.

The remains of 16 of the 39 people found Oct. 23, east of London in the town of Grays, were repatriated to Vietnam on Wednesday and sent on to their families.

The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. Police say the victims were aged between 15 and 44.