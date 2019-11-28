  1. Home
Taiwan police allegedly abuse power on matters related to Chinese spy

Citizen claimed to have been interrogated by police for sharing photo rumored to feature self-professed spy

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/28 17:29
Photo allegedly featuring Wang Liqiang. (Lin Fei-fan Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the revelations by a self-professed Chinese spy continue to grab headlines in Taiwan, the government’s response to related issues has also come under scrutiny.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov. 28), the chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (台灣民意教育基金會), You Ying-lung (游盈隆), blasted Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) administration for an abuse of police power in handling a case involving a re-post of a picture alleged featuring Wang Liqiang (王立強). Wang recently claimed to have engaged in espionage activities targeting Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Australia on behalf of Beijing.

According to You, one of his friends complained about being interrogated by police for two hours simply because he or she had re-posted a picture on social media allegedly showing Wang and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆) together at a gathering.

The individual mistaken for Wang turned out to be an assistant to a member of Hong Kong's Legislative Council. The man, surnamed Li (李), had visited Lin years before along with Wang Dan (王丹), a prominent figure in the Tiananmen Square protests. Lin has dismissed allegations stemming from the photo as rumors and pledged to take legal action, wrote Liberty Times.

You lambasted what he sees as the excessive use of police power in dealing with the matter, expressing disbelief that his friend could face prosecution for an act the police claimed violated the Civil Servants Election And Recall Act. He said the incident indicates that any move deemed detrimental to President Tsai could result in such police misconduct and legal consequences, “which utterly infringes on the people's rights that are enshrined by the Constitution."
