THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch coast guard has launched a search operation involving a naval minesweeper, a helicopter and other vessels after a fishing boat went missing in the North Sea.

The coast guard says two people were on board the boat when its emergency beacon was activated early Thursday about seven kilometers (four miles) west of the island of Texel in the northern Netherlands.

A search and rescue helicopter saw a raft floating near the location where the beacon was activated, but there was nobody on board.

The Dutch west coast was being buffeted by strong winds at the time the boat went missing.