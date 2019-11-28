A woman mourns after rescuers found the body of a relative after an earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Overnight, autho... A woman mourns after rescuers found the body of a relative after an earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Overnight, authorities said four more people had been confirmed dead, and one more death was reported early Wednesday afternoon, raising the death toll to 26, while more than 650 people were injured in the magnitude-6.4 quake that struck the country's coastal cities. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Italian firefighters of the Urban Search and Rescue teams look for people under the rubble of four-story building in Durres, Albania, Wednesday, Nov. ... Italian firefighters of the Urban Search and Rescue teams look for people under the rubble of four-story building in Durres, Albania, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Stopping at intervals to listen for the sounds of survivors, local and international rescue crews searched through the rubble of collapsed buildings Wednesday, a day after a deadly earthquake in Albania killed at least 26 people and injured more than 650. According to the firefighters, they are searching for three children, two women and one man. (Italian Firefighters Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Rescue workers search for survivors following an earthquake, in Durres, Albania, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Rescue crews with excavators searched for s... Rescue workers search for survivors following an earthquake, in Durres, Albania, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Rescue crews with excavators searched for survivors trapped in toppled apartment buildings Tuesday after a powerful pre-dawn earthquake in Albania killed at least 16 people and injured more than 600. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Dust rises from falling parts of a destroyed building during an aftershock in Thumane, western Albania, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. A deadly earthquake... Dust rises from falling parts of a destroyed building during an aftershock in Thumane, western Albania, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. A deadly earthquake struck in the coastal cities of Albania, early Tuesday, killing at least 27 people and injuring more than 650. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

DURRES, Albania (AP) — Hopes are fading of finding anyone else alive beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Albania two days after a deadly quake struck the country's Adriatic coast, with the death toll rising after more bodies were pulled from the ruins overnight.

Prime Minister Edi Rama on Thursday put the death toll at 39, after authorities said six more bodies were recovered from the northwestern town of Thumane, and another two from the port city of Durres, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital Tirana. More than 650 people were injured in the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck before dawn Tuesday.

Authorities say the search operation has ended in Thumane, with no more people believed to be missing in the collapsed buildings there. It continues, however, in Durres.