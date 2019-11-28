  1. Home
American think tank pitching US-Taiwan joint communiqué to normalize relations

US think tank proposes new Shanghai Communiqué to normalize relations with Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/28 15:57

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. think tank is pitching the idea of a new joint directive between the U.S. and Taiwan modeled after the Shanghai Communiqué as a means to pave the way for normalized diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Project 2049 Institute is using the 1972 Shanghai Communiqué between the U.S. and China as a template for a similar joint communiqué to normalize relations with Taiwan. Members of the think tank theorize that just as the Shanghai Communiqué laid the groundwork for the normalization of relations between Communist China and the U.S. in 1979, so too would a new such communiqué between the U.S. and Taiwan.

The research institute, which focuses on Asia-Pacific affairs, hopes to achieve the "normalization of U.S.-Taiwan relations" based on the precedent set by the Shanghai Communiqué in the 1970s. Under its proposal, not only would such an agreement be signed, but the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) would also be upgraded to a full-fledged embassy, reported Liberty Times.

The institute recently invited the Taiwan-based Prospect Foundation to the U.S. to give a co-presentation on the topic led by the foundation chairman and former foreign minister under Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), Mark Chen (陳唐山). The think tank also invited Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council to participate, but it declined due to concerns over the subject being a "sensitive issue."

Mark Stokes, executive director of the Project 2049 Institute, has recently proposed using the Shanghai Communiqué as an example. He believes that because Taiwan has been a democracy for many years, it is completely unreasonable for the U.S. to consider Taiwan to be a part of China, according to the report.

Therefore, he suggests that the U.S. follow the method used in the 1970s and sign a communiqué with Taiwan to promote "the normalization of U.S.-Taiwan relations." Stokes' vision of a U.S.-Taiwan joint communique is in line with the Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty Act (Taiwan SOS Act) recently proposed by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Currently, Stokes is actively promoting his proposal to U.S. congressmen, reported China Times.
US Taiwan relations
Taiwan US relations
diplomatic relations

