TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Museums in New Taipei City will be transformed into “sports facilities” in a promotional effort that seizes on the Summer Olympics taking place in Tokyo next year.

While delivering a report on “The Age of Grand Museums” on Wednesday (Nov. 27), the head of the Cultural Affairs Department, Tsai Chia-fen (蔡佳芬), noted that some of the city’s major cultural facilities will incorporate sports elements while the Tokyo Olympics are underway in an effort to boost their appeal as recreational venues, reported UDN.

The Yingge Ceramics Museum, for example, will install a “sports bar” in collaboration with dining businesses. Refreshments and light meals will be provided in the spacious lobby and served with ceramic utensils befitting the museum.

An archery court will be installed on the grounds of the Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology, allowing visitors to experience how people in prehistoric times used bows and arrows in their daily lives. At Ruifang District's Gold Museum, a climbing wall will be erected, integrating the geographical and ecological features of the museum park.

Meanwhile, the Tamsui Historical Museum will feature a tennis court throughout the 2020 Olympics. The museum used to be the British consulate in Taiwan, and its staff members were known to play the sport in a grassy area outside.

The new features are slated for inauguration in May of 2020, according to the Cultural Affairs Department. The remodeling will not affect exhibitions and operations at these museums, wrote UDN.