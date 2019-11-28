LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Shamarh Brooks and John Campbell notched half centuries as aggressive batting earned West Indies an eight-run first-innings lead by lunch on day two of the one-off test against Afghanistan.

West Indies was 195-5 at the first interval on Thursday after dismissing Afghanistan for 187 on the opening day.

Brooks, who was dropped on 59 by wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai, was unbeaten on 75 off 129 balls at the break.

He added a brisk 82 runs with Campbell (55) as both batsmen played attacking shots against Afghanistan spinners in the first hour after West Indies resumed on 68-2.

Brooks has hit 11 boundaries and a six in an innings that featured some attractive cover drives and sweep shots as West Indies scored 127 runs in the 33 overs during the first session.

Campbell hit seven fours and a six in his maiden test half-century before Ihsanullah snapped a brilliant one-handed diving catch to his right while moving swiftly to leg slip off a mistimed sweep to spinner Amir Hamza (2-59).

Captain Rashid Khan (2-74) bowled an unchanged spell of 13 overs and was lucky to have Shimron Hetmyer (13) lbw as the television replays showed the ball may have missed leg stump.

Although West Indies also lost key wicket of Roston Chase (2), snapped close to the wicket by Ibrahim Zadran, Shane Dowrich (25 not out) ensured a first-inning lead for the visitors by sharing a 45-run unbeaten sixth-wicket stand with Brooks.

Afghanistan is chasing a rare record by becoming the first nation to have won three of its first four test matches. It lost against India inside two days in its inaugural test, but then went on to beat Ireland and Bangladesh in its next two tests.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports