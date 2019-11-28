KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a roadside bomb has struck a civilian vehicle going to a wedding, killing at least 15 people, almost all of them women and young girls.

Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman, said two other civilians were wounded in the blast in the northeastern Kunduz province.

He says six women, six girls and two infants died in the explosion, as well as the male driver.

Enamudin Rahmani, police spokesman for Kunduz province, confirmed the report.

The interior ministry blames the Taliban for Wednesday evening’s bombing. The insurgent group has not commented.

The Taliban today control or hold sway over half of Afghanistan, staging near-daily attacks that target Afghan forces and government officials but also kill scores of civilians.

U.S.-Taliban peace talks collapsed in September.