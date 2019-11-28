Gao (left), pollution in Ningbo (right). (Photos from Weibo and Wikimedia Commons) Gao (left), pollution in Ningbo (right). (Photos from Weibo and Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After news broke on Wednesday (Nov. 27) that a Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model had suddenly died of a heart attack, Taiwanese physician Su I-feng (蘇一峰) on Thursday (Nov. 28) wrote that intense exercise combined with badly polluted air and cold temperatures could have contributed to his death.

On Wednesday morning, a blogger broke the news that Tsao Chih-hsiang (曹志翔), known by his stage name Godfrey Gao (高以翔), 35, had a medical emergency while filming the Zhejiang Television reality show "Chase Me" (追我吧). Zhejiang Television then announced that Gao had died of an apparent heart attack at the age of 35 after doctors were unable to save him.

In response to the shock over the young star's sudden death, Su on Thursday on Everyday Health (早安健康) wrote that two factors to take into consideration were the weather and level of air pollution. Su wrote that when many people do not bother to check air quality readings and still go out running when the air quality index is flashing a red or purple warning, "This is actually tantamount to suicide."

Su stated that even on a day when a person does not exercise, they still breathe in 10,000 liters of air. When the human body undergoes vigorous exercise the air intake is 10 to 20 times more than usual, wrote Su.

He wrote that when pollution levels are high, the amount of particles inhaled into the body is "beyond imagination." Su then posted a screenshot of the air quality readings that fateful day for Ningbo in Zhejiang Province, where the TV shoot was taking place.



(Screenshot from aqicn.org)

Su pointed out that the PM2.5 and PM10 levels that day were showing Orange warnings for air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups for many hours. He added that there was also a spike in the PM2.5 level that day when it showed a red warning for air that is unhealthy for everyone when it reached a level of 100.

He argued that what was worse was that the temperature also dipped significantly to below 10 degrees Celsius during that same timeframe. According to Su, cold air and air pollution can place a strain on cardiopulmonary function.

Su wrote that high-intensity exercise in cold weather increases the burden on the heart, while a high level of fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) in the air strains the respiratory system. The result is a "great burden on the cardiovascular system, even a normally functioning cardiovascular system of a young person could be under threat in this circumstance," wrote Su.

He added that a lack of sleep and consuming a large number of energy drinks could increase the risk of cardiovascular problems.

According to a study by Greenpeace and Swiss-based IQ AirVisual, "Polluted air presents the world's 4th leading contributing cause of early deaths, and burdens the global economy with an estimated annual cost of $225 billion.



Footage of Gao showing signs of fatigue moments before his collapse. (Screenshot of Sina Entertainment video)