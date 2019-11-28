|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|25
|17
|3
|5
|39
|93
|62
|9-0-4
|8-3-1
|6-2-3
|Washington
|26
|17
|4
|5
|39
|95
|78
|7-2-4
|10-2-1
|3-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|16
|4
|2
|34
|68
|54
|10-2-1
|6-2-1
|5-2-1
|Pittsburgh
|25
|14
|7
|4
|32
|89
|68
|10-3-2
|4-4-2
|4-1-3
|Carolina
|25
|15
|9
|1
|31
|85
|71
|8-4-0
|7-5-1
|2-6-1
|Philadelphia
|25
|13
|7
|5
|31
|75
|74
|7-1-4
|6-6-1
|6-2-2
|Florida
|25
|12
|8
|5
|29
|91
|93
|6-3-2
|6-5-3
|3-2-1
|Toronto
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|87
|85
|6-3-4
|6-7-0
|4-4-1
|Montreal
|24
|11
|8
|5
|27
|81
|83
|6-5-2
|5-3-3
|3-3-2
|Tampa Bay
|22
|12
|8
|2
|26
|83
|72
|6-3-1
|6-5-1
|7-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|77
|80
|8-4-2
|4-5-0
|4-2-0
|Buffalo
|25
|11
|10
|4
|26
|71
|76
|6-3-3
|5-7-1
|5-4-0
|Columbus
|24
|10
|10
|4
|24
|61
|76
|7-6-1
|3-4-3
|2-3-1
|Ottawa
|25
|11
|13
|1
|23
|66
|74
|7-5-0
|4-8-1
|4-4-0
|New Jersey
|23
|8
|11
|4
|20
|59
|82
|4-5-4
|4-6-0
|3-2-1
|Detroit
|27
|7
|17
|3
|17
|59
|104
|4-8-1
|3-9-2
|2-6-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|26
|15
|5
|6
|36
|78
|72
|7-3-3
|8-2-3
|4-1-1
|Edmonton
|26
|16
|7
|3
|35
|85
|73
|7-2-2
|9-5-1
|6-2-1
|Dallas
|26
|15
|9
|2
|32
|72
|62
|9-3-1
|6-6-1
|5-2-1
|Arizona
|25
|14
|8
|3
|31
|71
|58
|6-5-1
|8-3-2
|5-1-2
|Winnipeg
|24
|14
|9
|1
|29
|68
|73
|6-5-1
|8-4-0
|4-2-0
|Colorado
|23
|13
|8
|2
|28
|81
|69
|6-3-1
|7-5-1
|3-4-0
|Vancouver
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|85
|79
|5-2-3
|7-8-1
|3-2-1
|Vegas
|27
|12
|11
|4
|28
|81
|80
|6-5-3
|6-6-1
|6-3-1
|Calgary
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|70
|85
|6-3-2
|6-9-2
|3-5-1
|San Jose
|25
|13
|11
|1
|27
|73
|83
|8-5-0
|5-6-1
|5-5-0
|Nashville
|24
|11
|9
|4
|26
|84
|82
|7-5-3
|4-4-1
|5-3-0
|Chicago
|24
|10
|9
|5
|25
|69
|69
|7-5-2
|3-4-3
|2-1-2
|Anaheim
|25
|11
|11
|3
|25
|68
|75
|7-4-2
|4-7-1
|3-4-0
|Minnesota
|25
|10
|11
|4
|24
|69
|82
|5-1-2
|5-10-2
|1-6-1
|Los Angeles
|24
|9
|13
|2
|20
|63
|83
|7-5-1
|2-8-1
|4-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2
Boston 8, Montreal 1
Chicago 3, Dallas 0
|Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 2
Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Washington 4, Florida 3
Calgary 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Philadelphia 3, Columbus 2
Pittsburgh 8, Vancouver 6
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
Vegas 4, Nashville 3, OT
Anaheim at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.