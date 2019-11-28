All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 25 17 3 5 39 93 62 9-0-4 8-3-1 6-2-3 Washington 26 17 4 5 39 95 78 7-2-4 10-2-1 3-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 22 16 4 2 34 68 54 10-2-1 6-2-1 5-2-1 Pittsburgh 25 14 7 4 32 89 68 10-3-2 4-4-2 4-1-3 Carolina 25 15 9 1 31 85 71 8-4-0 7-5-1 2-6-1 Philadelphia 25 13 7 5 31 75 74 7-1-4 6-6-1 6-2-2 Florida 25 12 8 5 29 91 93 6-3-2 6-5-3 3-2-1 Toronto 26 12 10 4 28 87 85 6-3-4 6-7-0 4-4-1 Montreal 24 11 8 5 27 81 83 6-5-2 5-3-3 3-3-2 Tampa Bay 22 12 8 2 26 83 72 6-3-1 6-5-1 7-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 23 12 9 2 26 77 80 8-4-2 4-5-0 4-2-0 Buffalo 25 11 10 4 26 71 76 6-3-3 5-7-1 5-4-0 Columbus 24 10 10 4 24 61 76 7-6-1 3-4-3 2-3-1 Ottawa 25 11 13 1 23 66 74 7-5-0 4-8-1 4-4-0 New Jersey 23 8 11 4 20 59 82 4-5-4 4-6-0 3-2-1 Detroit 27 7 17 3 17 59 104 4-8-1 3-9-2 2-6-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 26 15 5 6 36 78 72 7-3-3 8-2-3 4-1-1 Edmonton 26 16 7 3 35 85 73 7-2-2 9-5-1 6-2-1 Dallas 26 15 9 2 32 72 62 9-3-1 6-6-1 5-2-1 Arizona 25 14 8 3 31 71 58 6-5-1 8-3-2 5-1-2 Winnipeg 24 14 9 1 29 68 73 6-5-1 8-4-0 4-2-0 Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 81 69 6-3-1 7-5-1 3-4-0 Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 85 79 5-2-3 7-8-1 3-2-1 Calgary 28 12 12 4 28 70 85 6-3-2 6-9-2 3-5-1 San Jose 25 13 11 1 27 73 83 8-5-0 5-6-1 5-5-0 Vegas 26 11 11 4 26 77 77 6-5-3 5-6-1 6-3-1 Nashville 23 11 9 3 25 81 78 7-5-2 4-4-1 5-3-0 Chicago 24 10 9 5 25 69 69 7-5-2 3-4-3 2-1-2 Anaheim 25 11 11 3 25 68 75 7-4-2 4-7-1 3-4-0 Minnesota 25 10 11 4 24 69 82 5-1-2 5-10-2 1-6-1 Los Angeles 24 9 13 2 20 63 83 7-5-1 2-8-1 4-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2

Boston 8, Montreal 1

Chicago 3, Dallas 0

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Washington 4, Florida 3

Calgary 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Philadelphia 3, Columbus 2

Pittsburgh 8, Vancouver 6

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.