TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, OG Anunoby had 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 126-98 on Wednesday night, Toronto’s franchise-record eighth straight home victory to begin the season.

Chris Boucher had 13 points and a season-high 12 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis each scored 15 points as the Raptors set an NBA record by winning their 33rd straight at home against Atlantic Division opponents. Since divisional play began in the 1970-71 season, only Utah (Nov. 15, 1996 to April 12, 1999) and Golden State (Oct. 30, 2013 to April 12, 2017) have won 32 straight home games against division foes.

New York was the opponent the last time Toronto lost at home to an Atlantic team, beating the Raptors 111-109 on Nov. 10, 2015.

Julius Randle scored 19 points and Canadian rookie RJ Barrett had 16 as the Knicks matched a season worst by losing their fourth straight.

Siakam matched his career high by making five 3-pointers and shot 12 for 22 overall. He reached 30 or more points for the seventh time this season after having done so five times previously in his career, all last season.

Malcolm Miller scored 13 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 12 as the Raptors won their fifth straight, their longest streak of the season.

Toronto has won seven in a row against the Knicks, and 15 of the past 16 meetings.

The 28-point margin was New York’s worst of the season. The Knicks lost 118-95 to Boston on Oct. 26.

Barrett returned after missing Sunday’s loss to Brooklyn because of illness. The Toronto-born Barrett received a warm ovation when he was introduced with the rest of New York’s starting lineup.

Barrett shot 5 for 17, going 2 for 8 from 3-point range, in 31 minutes.

Toronto led 10-3 after three minutes but Randle scored 11 points as the Knicks rallied to lead 29-21 after one.

Wayne Ellington made three free throws to begin the second, giving the Knicks a 32-21 lead, but New York didn’t score again until a basket by Marcus Morris with 7:15 left in the half. Davis and Siakam each made 3-pointers and Siakam added a free throw on Randle’s technical foul to cap a 22-2 Toronto run. Siakam scored 15 points in the second and the Raptors led 58-46 at halftime.

Siakam scored 11 points in the third and Toronto took an 89-69 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York is 1-8 on the road. … G Frank Ntilikina started despite a left quadriceps contusion and a sore groin. … Seven of New York’s 14 losses have been by 10 or more points.

Raptors: Toronto didn’t shoot any free throws in the first quarter. …. Like the Raptors, Boston (7-0), Miami (7-0) and Philadelphia (8-0) have yet to lose at home. … Toronto won seven straight home games to begin the 2018-19 season. … The Raptors set a season high with 21 made 3-pointers

KIND OF A BIG DEAL

Before his first game in Canada, Barrett spoke to a large crowd of media after the morning shootaround.

“I feel like the president or something,” said Barrett, who estimated some 300 friends and family were attending the game.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.

Raptors: Visit Orlando on Friday night.

