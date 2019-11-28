  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

EVA Air to launch direct flights to Phuket next year

Taiwan's EVA Air announced Wednesday that it will start operating direct flights to Thai island of Phuket next year

By  Central News Agency
2019/11/28 09:42
Eva Air jet taking off.

Eva Air jet taking off. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

EVA Air, one of Taiwan's largest carriers, announced Wednesday that it will start operating direct flights to the Thai island of Phuket next year, making it the only airline to fly directly between Taiwan and the holiday hot spot.

Phuket is the largest island in Thailand, the airline noted, and a world-renowned tourist destination.

Currently, travelers making the trip between Taiwan and Phuket have to take a connecting flight. The new direct route will allow them to save at least six hours on transit stops out and back, according to the airline.

EVA Air will offer three round-trip flights per week on the route starting April 2, with the outbound flights departing from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 11:05 a.m. and arriving at Phuket International Airport at 2:20 p.m.

The return flights will take off at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at Taoyuan at 9 p.m., according to the airline.

The new route means that EVA Air will be operating flights to 13 destinations in Southeast Asia, offering a total of 145 flights per week.
EVA Air
Thailand
Phuket

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s EVA Air 8th best carrier in the world: Airline Ratings
Taiwan’s EVA Air 8th best carrier in the world: Airline Ratings
2019/11/26 15:26
Art exhibition in Thailand reveals natural beauty of Taiwan
Art exhibition in Thailand reveals natural beauty of Taiwan
2019/11/25 20:30
Taiwan and Thailand ink deal on agricultural cooperation
Taiwan and Thailand ink deal on agricultural cooperation
2019/11/25 11:11
20 Taiwan documentary films tour Thailand
20 Taiwan documentary films tour Thailand
2019/10/31 18:51
Taiwan official attends refugee aid event on Thai-Myanmar border
Taiwan official attends refugee aid event on Thai-Myanmar border
2019/10/29 16:12