Utah Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic (44) congratulates Rudy Gobert (27) after scoring against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during an NBA baske... Utah Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic (44) congratulates Rudy Gobert (27) after scoring against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole during the second half during an NBA basketball game Fri... Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole during the second half during an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert started at center for the Utah Jazz at Indiana on Wednesday after missing two games because of a sprained left ankle.

Gobert was named the league’s top defensive player each of the past two seasons and is averaging 14.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 15 games this season.

He returned against one of the league’s other top post defenders, Pacers center Myles Turner — the top shot-blocker in the NBA last season.

