Genk's Theo Bongonda, right, vies for the ball against Salzburg's Rasmus Kristensen, left, during a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk... Genk's Theo Bongonda, right, vies for the ball against Salzburg's Rasmus Kristensen, left, during a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk and Salzburg at the KRC Genk Arena in Genk, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch jubilates after Salzburg won a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk and Salzburg at the KRC Genk Arena in Ge... Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch jubilates after Salzburg won a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk and Salzburg at the KRC Genk Arena in Genk, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Genk's Mbwana Samatta on his way to scoring his sides first goal during a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk and Salzburg at the KRC G... Genk's Mbwana Samatta on his way to scoring his sides first goal during a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk and Salzburg at the KRC Genk Arena in Genk, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Salzburg's Takumi Minamino, center, jubilates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during a Champions League group E soccer match betwee... Salzburg's Takumi Minamino, center, jubilates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk and Salzburg at the KRC Genk Arena in Genk, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch, right, jubilates with Salzburg's Rasmus Kristensen after their side won a Champions League group E soccer match between G... Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch, right, jubilates with Salzburg's Rasmus Kristensen after their side won a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk and Salzburg at the KRC Genk Arena in Genk, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Salzburg's goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel reacts during a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk and Salzburg at the KRC Genk Arena in G... Salzburg's goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel reacts during a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk and Salzburg at the KRC Genk Arena in Genk, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Salzburg's Erling Braut Haland jubilates after Salzburg won a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk and Salzburg at the KRC Genk Arena in... Salzburg's Erling Braut Haland jubilates after Salzburg won a Champions League group E soccer match between Genk and Salzburg at the KRC Genk Arena in Genk, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

GENK, Belgium (AP) — Teenager Erling Haaland grabbed another goal and another record in the Champions League as Red Bull Salzburg thrashed Genk 4-1 on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Norwegian striker, who came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute, first delivered an assist and then rounded off his team’s win three minutes from time.

Haaland took his Champions League tally to eight goals and became the first teenager in the history of the competition to score in five consecutive appearances. He had already set a single-season scoring record for teenagers in the Champions League.

Salzburg dominated from the start and took control of the match with two goals in the space of three minutes just before halftime.

The victory lifted Salzburg to third place in Group E, behind leader Liverpool and Napoli, who drew 1-1 in the group’s other game.

