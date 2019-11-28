In this handout photo provided by Peru's Palace of Justice Press Office, former Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva sits inside a courtroom, at the Palace... In this handout photo provided by Peru's Palace of Justice Press Office, former Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva sits inside a courtroom, at the Palace of Justice in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Villanueva was placed under preventive detention while being investigated for influence peddling in a bribery case linked to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, the Public Ministry said Wednesday. (Francisco Medina/Peru's Palace of Justice press office via AP)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Officials in Peru say former Peruvian Prime Minister César Villanueva has been arrested preventatively while being investigated for alleged influence peddling in a bribery case linked to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Authorities also detained businessman José María Santisteban Zurita, North Lima prosecutor Alberto Orlando Rossel Alvarado and provincial deputy prosecutor Ronald Nicolás Chafloque Chávez.

Prosecutor Jesús Fernández tweeted that “all of them are being investigated for the crime of influence peddling and illegal sponsorship.”

Villanueva was head of the Council of Ministers, or prime minister, in the government of President Martín Vizcarra from April 2018 to March 2019.