BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/11/28 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2597 Down 59
Dec 2685 2685 2629 2646 Down 59
Jan 2597 Down 59
Mar 2651 2672 2572 2597 Down 59
May 2671 2688 2593 2615 Down 59
Jul 2660 2680 2590 2609 Down 57
Sep 2636 2653 2568 2582 Down 56
Dec 2575 2587 2511 2522 Down 54
Mar 2528 2533 2460 2472 Down 50
May 2451 2464 2438 2453 Down 47
Jul 2418 2435 2413 2432 Down 44
Sep 2408 2410 2408 2410 Down 40