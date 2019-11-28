BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2597
|Down
|59
|Dec
|2685
|2685
|2629
|2646
|Down
|59
|Jan
|2597
|Down
|59
|Mar
|2651
|2672
|2572
|2597
|Down
|59
|May
|2671
|2688
|2593
|2615
|Down
|59
|Jul
|2660
|2680
|2590
|2609
|Down
|57
|Sep
|2636
|2653
|2568
|2582
|Down
|56
|Dec
|2575
|2587
|2511
|2522
|Down
|54
|Mar
|2528
|2533
|2460
|2472
|Down
|50
|May
|2451
|2464
|2438
|2453
|Down
|47
|Jul
|2418
|2435
|2413
|2432
|Down
|44
|Sep
|2408
|2410
|2408
|2410
|Down
|40