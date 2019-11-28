BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2597 Down 59 Dec 2685 2685 2629 2646 Down 59 Jan 2597 Down 59 Mar 2651 2672 2572 2597 Down 59 May 2671 2688 2593 2615 Down 59 Jul 2660 2680 2590 2609 Down 57 Sep 2636 2653 2568 2582 Down 56 Dec 2575 2587 2511 2522 Down 54 Mar 2528 2533 2460 2472 Down 50 May 2451 2464 2438 2453 Down 47 Jul 2418 2435 2413 2432 Down 44 Sep 2408 2410 2408 2410 Down 40