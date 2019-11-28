Valencia's Thierry Correia, left, and Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic challenge for the ball during the Champions League group H soccer match between Valencia... Valencia's Thierry Correia, left, and Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic challenge for the ball during the Champions League group H soccer match between Valencia and Chelsea at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Daniel Wass scored a fortuitous goal in the 82nd minute to give Valencia a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in Group H of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Wass’ angled cross from the right flank ended up curling over Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the far corner.

Kepa had saved a penalty kick from Dani Parejo in the 65th minute, after American midfielder Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead with his sixth goal in seven matches in all competitions.

Valencia opened the scoring with Carlos Soler in the 40th and Mateo Kovacic equalized for the visitors less than a minute later with a goal awarded after video review.

The result leaves Valencia and Chelsea tied at the top of the group with eight points, one more than Ajax, which can move into first place when it visits last-place Lille later Wednesday.

In the last round on Dec. 10, Chelsea host Lille and Valencia plays at Ajax.

