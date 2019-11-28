Zenit's Yaroslav Rakitskiy, left, and Zenit's goalkeeper Mikhail Kerzhakov in action during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St... Zenit's Yaroslav Rakitskiy, left, and Zenit's goalkeeper Mikhail Kerzhakov in action during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Zenit's Yuri Zhirkov, right, kicks the ball ahead of Lyon's Amine Gouiri during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg... Zenit's Yuri Zhirkov, right, kicks the ball ahead of Lyon's Amine Gouiri during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Zenit players celebrate after Zenit's Magomed Ozdoyev scored his side's second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St.... Zenit players celebrate after Zenit's Magomed Ozdoyev scored his side's second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Lyon's Lucas Tousart, left, and Zenit's Sebastian Driussi challenge for the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Pe... Lyon's Lucas Tousart, left, and Zenit's Sebastian Driussi challenge for the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Lyon's Marcal reacts during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Pet... Lyon's Marcal reacts during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Lyon's Joachim Andersen, atop, and Zenit's Artem Dzyuba challenge for the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Pete... Lyon's Joachim Andersen, atop, and Zenit's Artem Dzyuba challenge for the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Lyon's Youssouf Kone, front, and Zenit's Artem Dzyuba challenge for the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Peters... Lyon's Youssouf Kone, front, and Zenit's Artem Dzyuba challenge for the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Artem Dzyuba and Magomed Ozdoev scored a goal each in a scrappy Champions League game to secure a 2-0 win for Zenit St. Petersburg over Lyon on Wednesday as the Russian side moved level on points with the seven-time French champions in a tight Group G.

Zenit took the lead in the 42nd minute Dzyuba shook off a poor challenge from Marcelo to head the ball past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from Douglas Santos’ corner.

Lyon dominated possession after the break but struggled to create dangerous attacking moves. Zenit had the best chances in a subdued second half as forward Sebastien Driussi forced Lopes to a spectacular diving save in the 71st minute before Ozdoev scored his first Champions League goal with a shot from outside the box that took a deflection and wrongfooted the goalkeeper.

With freezing temperatures and snow in Saint Petersburg, the game was played below the stadium’s roof in perfect conditions.

Lyon and Zenit are two points behind group leader RB Leipzig, which only needed to avoid a loss against Benfica later Wednesday to qualify for the knockout phase.

