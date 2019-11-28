This July 25, 2019 photo released by the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association shows the interior of the Callicoon Theater in Callicoon, N.Y. The Ca... This July 25, 2019 photo released by the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association shows the interior of the Callicoon Theater in Callicoon, N.Y. The Callicoon Theater is a single-screen cinema along the banks of the Delaware River in the Catskills, in rural upstate New York. It has an art-deco facade and 380 seats. Owner Kristina Smith says The Callicoon is more than a place to see “Frozen 2” or “Parasite.” It’s a meeting place, a Main Street fixture, a hearth. (Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association via AP)

This July 25, 2019 photo released by the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association shows the exterior of the Callicoon Theater in Callicoon, N.Y. The Ca... This July 25, 2019 photo released by the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association shows the exterior of the Callicoon Theater in Callicoon, N.Y. The Callicoon Theater is a single-screen cinema along the banks of the Delaware River in the Catskills, in rural upstate New York. It has an art-deco facade and 380 seats. Owner Kristina Smith says The Callicoon is more than a place to see “Frozen 2” or “Parasite.” It’s a meeting place, a Main Street fixture, a hearth. (Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday moved to terminate the Paramount Consent Decrees, the agreement that has long governed the separation of Hollywood studios from movie theaters.

Hatched in the aftermath of a 1948 Supreme Court decision that forced the studios to divest themselves of the theaters they owned, the Paramount Decrees disallowed several then-common practices of studio control, like “block-booking,” or forcing theaters to take a block of films in order to play an expected hit.

Their dissolution isn’t assured. Courts will review the Justice Department’s arguments and ultimately decide their fate. But the potential crumbling of a bedrock Hollywood tenet has led to widespread consternation from one corner of the movie world more than any other: small, independent theaters.