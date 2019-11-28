MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s military says nearly 1,000 people detained for alleged links to extremist group Boko Haram have been freed.

Some of the 983 people released Wednesday in Maiduguri city in the northeast said they had been detained for more than three years.

Borno State Gov. Babagana Zulum said the military “is not happy about detaining innocent civilians” and that the release “signals the beginning of peace” in the state.

Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, who leads the Nigerian counterinsurgency force, said more suspects remain in custody but will undergo similar vetting for possible release. He defended the often-criticized detentions as needed to protect the population.

He said those released will go through a government rehabilitation program for a month.

Most of those released were not allowed to speak with journalists.