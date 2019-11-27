  1. Home
US economy grew at a moderate 2.1% annual rate last quarter

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2019/11/27 21:43
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo Eldon Sylvester harvest soybeans in his field near Wamego, Kan. On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Commerce Departmen...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a moderate 2.1% rate over the summer, slightly faster than first estimated. But many economists say they think growth is slowing sharply in the current quarter.

The Commerce Department says the July-September growth rate in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services slightly exceeded its initial estimate of a 1.9% rate.

The economy had begun the year with a sizzling 3.1% GDP rate. Many economists have estimated that GDP growth is weakening in the current quarter to as slow as a sub-1% annual rate, largely because the U.S.-China trade war has led businesses to cut investment and inventories.

Still, the holiday shopping season is expected to be relatively healthy given solid job growth and consumer spending.