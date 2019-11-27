TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (TCAP) will roll out NT$200 one-day passes from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31 as well as new room escape games, according to a press statement posted on the Taipei Metro website on Wednesday (Nov. 27).

To enhance the festive spirit, the TCAP has set up a 3-meter tall Christmas tree decorated with Christmas lights at the entrance, the statement said.

The price of the one-day pass is the same for children and adults, according to the statement. The pass, which allows its holder unlimited rides on 13 park facilities, is valid on the day of issue only, the statement added.

After enjoying the exciting rides on the facilities, there are three brand-new room escape games waiting for challengers. Players will have to pay via EasyCard. Admission to each game is NT$150 per person, NT$160 for two persons, NT$300 for a group of four, and free for children whose height is under 110 cm, the statement said,

For more details, please call the TRTC at 886-2-218-12345 or the Taipei Citizens' Hotline 1999 (or 886-2-27208889 if you are calling from outside of Taipei City). You can also visit the the TCAP Chinese website or Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) Chinese website.

(Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation photos)