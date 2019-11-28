TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Students groups from Hong Kong are calling for concrete policy efforts on the part of the Taiwanese government to grant asylum protection to those who might face prosecution due to their involvement in the pro-democracy protests in the financial hub.

The absence of refugee legislation means that protesters are unable to seek political asylum in Taiwan, said Tony Chung (鍾翰林), convener of the Hong Kong-based group Student Localism, said Wednesday (Nov. 27) in Taipei. More than 4,000 protesters, many of whom are still minors, have been detained by the Hong Kong police since June, with some facing rioting charges that could lead to up to 10 years of imprisonment.



▶︎ Pro-Hong Kong independence activist Tony Chung. (Taiwan News photo)

The protest movement, which erupted as largely peaceful demonstrations against a bill, since scrapped, that would have allowed extradition to China, has grown to include other demands over the past five months as violence between police and protesters continues to escalate.

The Taiwanese government has claimed the current law governing the country’s relationships with Hong Kong and Macau sufficiently meet the needs of people from the special administrative regions wishing to stay in Taiwan, but the legislation is so vague that no one really knows how to request protection, said Chung. He added that even if protesters manage to submit their request for protection to the Taiwanese authorities, they would never know how their case is handled due to a lack of transparency in the entire process.

A number of protesters have over the last few months visited Taiwan on a 30-day extendable visa to avoid possible detention by the Hong Kong authorities, while others are considering moving to the island as their hometown’s prospects remain grim. However, extensions are subject to the discretion of the authorities and may be terminated at any point in time.

The state of uncertainty hangs heavy on protesters wishing to stay in Taiwan and prevents them from making long-term plans let alone applying for schools or looking for a job, Chung said. He urged the Taiwanese government to take substantive measures — either a refugee act or an amendment to the current legislation — to offer assistance and protection to the people of Hong Kong as the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration has promised.

Earlier in June, Chung visited Taiwan with another pro-independence figure, Wayne Chan (陳家駒) of the Hong Kong Independence Union, at which time they expressed the same concern to Taiwanese government agencies and politicians. However, like other Hong Kong groups and activists who have come to Taiwan in recent months, they received similar responses.

The situation remains largely the same since June, said Chung, referring to the challenges facing potential asylum-seeking Hongkongers. Chung is visiting Taiwan to make another attempt, as he feels that action from the Taiwanese government is needed more urgently than ever.

Chung will be joined by members of the Hong Kong Higher Institutions International Affairs Delegation (Hong Kong IAD) and Taiwan’s NGOs next week when he meets with authorities and representatives of political parties.