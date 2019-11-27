  1. Home
Taiwanese writers to appear at Mexico’s Guadalajara book fair

Illustrator and cartoonist will attend world's largest Spanish-language book event

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/27 20:18
Ma Lai (second from right) and Sean Chuang (first right) to attend book fair in Mexico.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is inviting writers to appear at its pavilion at the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the largest such even in the Spanish-speaking world.

The 33rd edition of the fair will take place from November 30 until December 8, the Central News Agency reported.

“Taiwan: Island of Amazing Stories” is the theme of the Taiwanese pavilion, launched by the Ministry of Culture, which has managed several programs to promote the country’s literary products overseas, including subsidies for translation.

Spanish translations of 51 Taiwanese books will be on view at Guadalajara, while illustrator Ma Lai (賴馬) and cartoonist Sean Chuang (小莊) will be invited as special guests. Both authors have already seen their works translated into several Asian and European languages, according to the CNA report.

Lai will take part in a roundtable discussion about images of animals while Chuang will meet local arts students.
