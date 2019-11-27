COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it is ending long-haul routes to the United States and Thailand from two Scandinavian capitals, citing technical issues with the Rolls Royce engines on Boeing 787s and low demand.

Norwegian Air says it had carried out “a thorough review” and concluded it would not resume flying to New York, Los Angeles, Bangkok and Krabi, Thailand, from Copenhagen and Stockholm after the winter break.

It will continue to fly to the U.S. from Oslo and routes to Europe are not affected.

Senior Vice President Matthew Wood said Wednesday that Scandinavia “is not large enough to maintain intercontinental flights from Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen.”

Wood added that Norwegian has “had challenges with the Rolls Royce engines,” meaning “more aircraft on the ground. This affects the route program.”