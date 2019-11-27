TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBMI) hosted a re-election for the board of directors on Tuesday (Nov. 26), with a record of 11 tech CEOs elected as directors.

The newly-elected board of directed are Quanta Computer Chairman Barry Lam (林百里), Wistron Chairman Simon Lin (林憲銘), Pegatron Chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢), Catcher Technology Chairman Hung Shui-shu (洪水樹), Healthconn Corp. CEO Leonard Wu (洪水樹), TOPCO Chairman J.W. Kuo (郭智輝), Qisda Technology CEO Chen Chi-hong (陳其宏), Powerchip Tech CEO Frank Huang, Realtek Semiconductor Yeh Po-ren (葉博任), Advantech Chairman KC Liu (劉克振), and Google Taiwan Managing Director Chien Lee-feng (簡立峰).

Former Academia Sinica President Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) was elected as the new president for the country's top biomedical agency in Tuesday's elections.

Tung said there is huge room for growth in Taiwan's medical business based on its population structure. Rapidly growing demand for healthcare services is expected as the country has entered the stage of an aged society, he added.

Tung also advised integrating information communication technology with the medical and healthcare service to add value to the businesses.

Established in 2002 by then-Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), the IBMI was missioned to integrate resources and promote the country's biomedical and healthcare sectors.