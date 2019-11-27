Top Thanksgiving dinners in Taipei for 2019

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- For those who long to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner this year, including turkey with all the fixings in Taipei, Taiwan News has created a list of restaurants and hotels that offer either dine-in opportunities or Thanksgiving hampers for carry out.

Many places require reservations in advance, so one should move quickly before all the spots are gobbled up as Turkey Day nears.

Prices for such meals vary greatly from one establishment to another, in the list of venues below, the approximate cost for a Thanksgiving spread will be indicated by the number of dollar signs in parenthesis: ($) NT$490-$799; ($ $) NT$800-$999; ($$$) NT$1,000-$2,000 ($$$$) NT$2,001+

Restaurant/Bars

Baba Kevin's American Barbecue ($)

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 25, Baba Kevin's is offering a hickory-smoked holiday turkey with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and two sides. It is also offering a hickory-smoked honey-glazed ham with Carolina Gold BBQ sauce and two sides.

Brass Monkey ($)

The Brass Monkey will have a Thanksgiving Dinner menu at its Fuxing location on Nov. 28 and 29 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The meal comes with a choice of Butternut Squash Soup or Butternut Squash Salad, Roast Turkey with Stuffing, Roast Sweet Potatoes, Creamy Mashed Potato, Glazed Carrots, Green Bean Casserole, Cranberry Sauce & Turkey Gravy. For dessert, there is Pumpkin Pie with Fresh Whipped Cream or Vanilla Ice Cream with Strawberries. It also includes a glass of Red or White Wine or a Sierra Nevada Draught Beer of your choice or Soft Drink. For reservations, call 02-2547-5050.

Carnegies ($)

Taipei's famous expat hangout Carnegies will be offering a Thanksgiving meal from Nov. 28 - Dec. 1 that will include appetizers of clam chowder and Caesar salad, followed by a main course of roast turkey, cornbread stuffing, glazed orange carrots, green beans casserole, honey sweet potatoes, caramelized onion, and mashed potatoes with cranberry and gravy sauce. It will be topped off by a pumpkin cheesecake with ginger crust and caramel sauce for dessert.

On Tap ($)

On Tap will be offering a 3-course Turkey dinner at its Thanksgiving party on Nov. 28 that will include the homemade soup of the day, roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, green beans, corn-on-the-cob, gravy, cranberry sauce, home-baked cornbread, homemade pumpkin pie, and choice of a serving of wine, beer, or soft drink. American music, sports, movies, and TV shows we be playing the bar's screens. A 50% deposit is required for all dinner reservations.

Bald Fatty Bistro ($)

The colorfully named Bald Fatty Bistro will have a Thanksgiving special from Nov. 28 - Dec. 1 that will include pumpkin soup, chef's salad, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yam, walnut green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Dessert will include candy-pecan pumpkin pie, which can be washed down with Tregothnan Tea. Call (02)2921-1367.

Texas Roadhouse ($$)

Texas Roadhouse will be running a Thanksgiving turkey set menu from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29. The meal will include a choice of soup or salad, which the salad a choice between a seasonal selection or a house salad. The main course will include a rib eye steak and a strawberry cheesecake, plus a choice of two of the following: baked potato, sweet potato, steak fries, seasoned rice, fresh vegetables, creamed corn, house salad, Caesar salad, cup of chili, or mashed potatoes and gravy. There is also the choice of red or white wine.

Jake's Country Kitchen ($$$)

Turkey and pumpkin pie are actually available for take out or dining in all year round at Jake's Country Kitchen. The photo below shows this year's Thanksgiving spread that will be available from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1. It will include Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, broccoli with cheese sauce, cranberry sauce, soup, salad, hot roll, dessert, and drinks.

JK STUDIO ($$$)

In collaboration with Top Shelf Games Co., JK STUDIO will be have a Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 titled Gobble 'Till You Wobble, which will include a turkey dinner and all the fixings, along with a selection of board games. The early bird special is NT$1,000, while entry on the day of the dinner is NT$1,200.

Three Leafs ($$$$)

Three Leafs will be providing Thanksgiving specials for dinner from Nov. 27 - 28. Three Leafs' Thanksgiving dinner will include sweet potato cream soup and a choice of herb-roasted turkey or pan-roasted pork chops; both entrees come with stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce. For reservations call (02) 2703 5851.

Ed's Diner ($$$$)

Starting from Nov. 16 and lasting until Jan. 1st, Ed's Diner is offering a USA quality 12-14lb turkey slow-roasted in the BBQ oven and a complimentary cranberry or sweet potato pie. For eat-in or take-away. Turkeys must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance.

Cooking Your Own Turkey

Costco ($$$$) and Thomas Meat ($$$) sell whole turkey's however, they sell out rapidly as Thanksgiving approaches, so hurry before it's too late!