  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's Chinese Culture University Chairman has passed away at 92

Chang Jen-hu took the helm at the school in 1985 and was involved in lawsuits related to the school in his late years

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/27 17:20
The CCU Chairman Chang Jen-hu. (Photo credit: CCU website)

The CCU Chairman Chang Jen-hu. (Photo credit: CCU website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- High-profile Chinese Culture University (CCU) Chairman Chang Jen-hu (張鏡湖) died in Taipei on Monday (Nov. 25) after a month-long treatment for pneumonia and liver cancer.

Chang, 92, was born in China and came to Taiwan in 1948, according to LTN. He studied in the U.S. and took a teaching job at the University of Hawaii after graduation. Specializing in geography, Chang also worked for Johns Hopkins University and Harvard University as a research faculty member for climate change. In the U.S., apart from his academic career, he had also worked as an editor for National Geographic and a coordinator for a panel at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

After returning to Taiwan, in 1985, he took over the NT$1.78 billion debt-ridden CCU from his father, Chang Chi-yun (張其昀), and successfully helped the school cut the debt and break even in merely ten years. Today, the school owns nearly NT$6 billion in cash.

His father was an educator and politician, who served as Minister of Education of the Republic of China under the late Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣中正).

Chang Jen-hu has been proud of himself for improving the school's financial health, expanding school locations in downtown Taipei apart from its main campus in Yangmingshan, and improving facilities to better serve faculties and students.

Described as the "toughest chairman in the country's private schools, Chang has also invited criticism for his management style in his late years. He made headlines for his divorce with former Kuomintang legislator Mu Ming-chu (穆閩珠), as well as lawsuits against the school's board of directors over choices for the top management team.

The strong-willed chairman suffered from aging-associated diseases in recent years. He was said to have undergone pneumonia treatment in October and was later diagnosed with liver cancer during his stay at the National Taiwan University Hospital.
CCU
Chang Jen-hu
Chinese Culture University
Yangmingshan

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese apologize to Hong Kong students for Lennon Wall brawl in Taiwan
Chinese apologize to Hong Kong students for Lennon Wall brawl in Taiwan
2019/10/16 17:43
Hong Kong, Chinese students brawl at Taipei university
Hong Kong, Chinese students brawl at Taipei university
2019/09/25 12:48
Taiwan's Yangmingshan National Park -- Datun Nature Park
Taiwan's Yangmingshan National Park -- Datun Nature Park
2019/03/28 16:06
Calla lilies on Taipei’s Yangmingshan bloom in time for 228 holiday
Calla lilies on Taipei’s Yangmingshan bloom in time for 228 holiday
2019/02/28 18:06
16 people rescued from fire at China Culture University in Taipei, 2 in critical condition
16 people rescued from fire at China Culture University in Taipei, 2 in critical condition
2019/02/14 09:42