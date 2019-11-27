TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- High-profile Chinese Culture University (CCU) Chairman Chang Jen-hu (張鏡湖) died in Taipei on Monday (Nov. 25) after a month-long treatment for pneumonia and liver cancer.

Chang, 92, was born in China and came to Taiwan in 1948, according to LTN. He studied in the U.S. and took a teaching job at the University of Hawaii after graduation. Specializing in geography, Chang also worked for Johns Hopkins University and Harvard University as a research faculty member for climate change. In the U.S., apart from his academic career, he had also worked as an editor for National Geographic and a coordinator for a panel at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

After returning to Taiwan, in 1985, he took over the NT$1.78 billion debt-ridden CCU from his father, Chang Chi-yun (張其昀), and successfully helped the school cut the debt and break even in merely ten years. Today, the school owns nearly NT$6 billion in cash.

His father was an educator and politician, who served as Minister of Education of the Republic of China under the late Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣中正).

Chang Jen-hu has been proud of himself for improving the school's financial health, expanding school locations in downtown Taipei apart from its main campus in Yangmingshan, and improving facilities to better serve faculties and students.

Described as the "toughest chairman in the country's private schools, Chang has also invited criticism for his management style in his late years. He made headlines for his divorce with former Kuomintang legislator Mu Ming-chu (穆閩珠), as well as lawsuits against the school's board of directors over choices for the top management team.

The strong-willed chairman suffered from aging-associated diseases in recent years. He was said to have undergone pneumonia treatment in October and was later diagnosed with liver cancer during his stay at the National Taiwan University Hospital.