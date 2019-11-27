DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The World Anti-Doping has agency has confirmed that Russia’s hosting of European Championship soccer games next year won’t be affected by recommendations it should be banned from hosting major events.

WADA’s compliance review committee has proposed that rule as part of a package of sanctions for Russia over alleged tampering with doping records. WADA’s executive board will vote on the recommendation Dec. 9.

WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald tells The Associated Press by email that “as regards UEFA, the Euros is not a multi-sport major event or a world championship but rather a regional/continental single-sport event. So it is not affected by this recommendation.”

St. Petersburg is due to host four games, including a quarterfinal. The city also holds the Champions League final in 2021, another event not covered by the recommendations.

